Evacuations ordered in Plainview due to gas leak

KCBD NewsChannel 11
KCBD NewsChannel 11(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The area between Joliet and Nassau and between 5th and 7th Streets in Plainview are being evacuated due to a gas leak.

The area was expanded.

All residents who live on those streets in that area need to evacuate.

The City of Plainview will notify residents when they will be able to return home.

The exact location of the gas leak is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

