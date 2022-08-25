Evacuations ordered in Plainview due to gas leak

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The area between Joliet and Nassau and between 5th and 7th Streets in Plainview are being evacuated due to a gas leak.

The area was expanded.

All residents who live on those streets in that area need to evacuate.

The City of Plainview will notify residents when they will be able to return home.

The exact location of the gas leak is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

