Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at W Loop and 50th
Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures
One person is injured after a stabbing in North Lubbock
1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state

Latest News

Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances will be...
Warming Trend through the weekend
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
Cat gets kudos for killing rabid bat in home
A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
Cat saves family from rabid bat in home