KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ralph, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 4-year-old pit bull, lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Don’t leg his age fool you — he is full of energy! He loves to play with humans and other dogs. Ralph also likes belly rubs and is great on a leash. He’s up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mary Jane.

