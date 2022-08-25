Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.

Amanda McAffe Director of marketing at United Way says, " That is one of the critical things that our agencies are doing right now is offering that care so that there is a little bit more that can go towards groceries in the budget, there’s a little bit more that can go to other places.”

According to McAffe, in the state of Texas average childcare is more expensive than in-state tuition at many colleges. She tells us that with inflation, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. United Way promotes various resources like the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock, Guadalupe Parkway Neighborhood Center, and YWCA of Lubbock. These are just some of the nonprofits that offer childcare for students ages kindergarten to high school.

Dela Esqueda Director of Guadalupe Parkway Neighborhoods says that sometimes financial stress can affect students in the classroom. She hopes that providing affordable after-school services can help Lubbock families.

Dela Esqueda says, “We provide enrichment and academic support so that children can have a well-rounded life after school you know? We are the partner that comes alongside and helps to fulfill the needs of the family.”

United Way campaign chair Laura Vinson says that the kickoff is a great way to reflect on past resources and improve the future of the community. Laura Vinson says, " It has changed a lot of lives and we look forward to that happening again this year.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.