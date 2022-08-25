Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.

They recently participated in the Curry County Fair’s 1st Annual Battle of the Bands Competition in Clovis. The band competed against four other bands and won. They received a check for $3000, a prize guitar, and a trophy.

Scholl said it all started when she, Brooks, and Hansen went to an Alice In Wonderland-themed coffee shop with Scholls’ uncle.

“There was one of my uncle’s friends who’s doing an open mic there, and we went out and I actually ended up singing out there and I found so much fun with it.” Scholl said, “I made Jace, our lead guitarist now play out there for the first time ever in front of people. And I jokingly told Dakota she should learn bass because I didn’t want to. And she picked it up.”

After this, they met with McClanahan and Luna to complete the band. They had their first open mic together at that same exact coffee shop.

Scholl said the band has a lot of fun going around Lubbock, and surrounding cities, playing at venues. They are a variety band, so they play all music. It can range anywhere from classic country music, to classic rock.

“Whether that’s old Johnny Cash, or new Carrie Underwood, or all the way down to Joan Jett, or Led Zeppelin, hopefully, they’ll find some that they like,” Scholl said.

All About Alice competed in a battle of the bands competition last Friday.

“We were the last band that performed, we went out there. And we signed in, got these cute little shirts, and just kind of chilled there for a while, looked around,” Scholl said. “And then the first bands went on, they were pretty good. And we’re like, Okay, this is good competition.”

They competed against country bands and metal-rock bands. Scholl said the other bands were very talented so they were not sure who was going to win. They just hoped for the best.

“They told us that the judges were ready. We heard third place, we’re like, okay. Second place, and then we’re kind of getting more nervous,” Scholl said. “Like, we hope somewhere we might be in there, you know. And then we heard first place and that was us.”

The band was ecstatic and happy because they went from playing in their jam room to winning a battle of the band’s competition.

“And we were just so proud of ourselves because we entered our original music and to think that judges and other people out there like something that we created was just absolutely amazing,” Scholl said. “And that it wasn’t something we had covered because majority we are covered band, but this was what we had done we had created and somebody actually liked it and it was just really inspiring to see.”

All About Alice has a concert this Friday at Adventure Park.

“It’s from 7p to 10p. It’s only $5 coverage to come to the band but they have so many awesome things there from go-karts to bumper boats, and mini golf, and we’re out on the beer garden so anybody can come out and listen and have a great time,” Scholl said.

For information about upcoming All About Alice concerts or events visit their website here or their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.