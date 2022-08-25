UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash on South Loop and University Avenue.

The motorcyclist is reported to have serious injuries and was transported to UMC.

Motorcycle crash on S Loop and University (KCBD)

As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash occurred on the overpass of S. Loop and Indiana Avenue.

Traffic has been severely affected by these crashes and it is advised that motorists avoid the area if possible.

