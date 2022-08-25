Local Listings
New Mexico State Police arrest Curry County women for multiple counts of child abuse
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXICO, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.

The New Mexico State Police and a staff member from the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) visited the home on July 22, 2022, where the two women and the six children lived, located on Curry County Road 8.5 in Texico. The visit was prompted by a third-party report to CYFD.

At the home, NMSP officers and the CYFD staff member found unsanitary living conditions and evidence of several of the children suffering abuse at the hands of the women, 37- year-old Jayme Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Sena. As a result of the visit the children were taken into CYFD’s custody and forensic interviews were later conducted. Some of the children reported suffering abuse at the hands of both women, including being starved, beaten, and chained up for long periods of time.

New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents executed a search warrant at the home on August 1, 2022 and seized physical and electronic evidence that substantiated the children’s claims.

Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena are now facing the following charges:

  • 21 CountsChild Abuse – Intentional (No Death or Great Bodily Harm) (3rd Degree Felony)
  • 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Abuse of a Child (Does Not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm) (4th Degree Felony)
  • 1 Count: Obstructing Investigation of Child Abuse (Misdemeanor)

Kushman and Sena were both arrested on Monday, August 22, 2022, and booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

