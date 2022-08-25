Pigskin Preview: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates went 13-2 and made it to the Class 5A Division II State Semifinals in 2021.

With six offensive and five defensive starters back, the Pirates will search for new buried treasure as Lubbock Cooper moves up the Class 5A Division I.

Chip Darden has done a terrific job since taking over out in Woodrow.

New Pirates will look to step up and keep things rolling.

