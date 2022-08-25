Local Listings
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.

Originally from Lubbock, Jim Dulin retired from the Department of Public Safety after 25 years of service and served as a Deacon at Southcrest Baptist Church.

A KCBD article from 2010 about Jim Dulin is available here.

