A seasonable weekend ahead with an increase in rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be on a slight incline through the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The best rain chances for us will be next week, but some could see showers this weekend.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Temperatures will begin to cool into the 60s overnight tonight, with a low of 65 in Lubbock. Tomorrow will be very similar to today highs again in the 80s to lower 90s. Plenty of sunshine to begin the day but clouds increase in the afternoon. A few of those afternoon clouds will try to produce a shower, but most of the area will remain dry.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Rain chances are a bit better Saturday afternoon/evening. Some thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain is possible. More widespread activity likely Sunday afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the viewing area. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s ahead of the front on Sunday.

A much cooler and wetter pattern is again set to return for the next workweek. Afternoon highs in the mid to lower 80s with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday, but every day next weeks holds a chance for showers. Changes will be made in the forecast as we get closer and details become more clear. You can download the free KCBD weather app for those latest updates in the forecast.

