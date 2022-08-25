Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man has been arrested after police found his mother dead inside a home near East 12th and N. Lea St.

The Clovis Police Department received a call from someone who believed 47-year-old Joann Caballero had been killed by her son 27-year-old Martin Caballero.

Police say Joann was found dead in a small detached residence on the property of the main home. Officers moved to the main house and were let in by the homeowner. Police made contact with Martin in the bathroom inside.

Martin was arrested on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Investigators have not revealed how the mother was killed. The investigation is on-going.

