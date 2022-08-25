Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas

Pete Arredondo fired

Pres. Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt

