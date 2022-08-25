Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas
- A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law
- Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the law’s purpose
- Details here: Biden administration can’t force Texas hospitals to provide emergency abortions, judge rules
Pete Arredondo fired
- The Uvalde Texas School Board has fired the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo
- He received major criticism over the police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary
- Read the latest: Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting
Pres. Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt
- Individuals who make less than $125,000 a year won’t have to pay up to $10,000 in debt
- Pell grant recipients could receive up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness
- Read more here: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.