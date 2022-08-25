Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas

A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law

Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the law’s purpose

Details here: Biden administration can’t force Texas hospitals to provide emergency abortions, judge rules

Pete Arredondo fired

The Uvalde Texas School Board has fired the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo

He received major criticism over the police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary

Read the latest: Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

Pres. Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt

Individuals who make less than $125,000 a year won’t have to pay up to $10,000 in debt

Pell grant recipients could receive up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness

Read more here: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

