Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland became famous for traveling with the football team back when that wasn’t the norm. And since its establishment 97 years ago, it has played on some pretty large stages, too – bowl games, NFL halftime shows and even a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.

But it’s about to be seen on its biggest stage yet.

The Goin’ Band from Raiderland has been chosen to perform during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® in New York City, Macy’s Parade officials announced today (Aug. 25) during the official kick-off event for the university’s centennial celebration.

“I am excited to see Texas Tech recognized on this level as we launch the celebration of our founding,” said President Lawrence Schovanec. “The Goin’ Band was one of the first student groups formed at Texas Tech, and it holds a special place in the hearts of Red Raiders. To see it now being showcased on this national stage is a huge point of pride for Texas Tech.”

Established in 1925, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland is the oldest student organization on campus. Proud to uphold the traditions of Texas Tech, the Goin’ Band is committed to performing exciting field shows that connect with all generations, as well as providing music to promote school spirit and enhance the game-day experience. Representing nearly every major available at the university, the 400-plus members of the Goin’ Band from Raiderland seek to entertain and inspire.

“Texas is home to some of the finest, most unique and entertaining marching band programs in the U.S., and Texas Tech is one of the finest,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “They fill stadiums with joyful, energetic, crowd-pleasing programming and it’s time they bring that big Texas sound to the canyons of NYC and our Macy’s Parade audience next Thanksgiving!”

This will mark the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance by the Goin’ Band. Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide.

The Goin’ Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands that will march in the 97th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers on Thanksgiving Day 2023, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented the Goin’ Band with a $10,000 check to apply toward their trip to New York City.

“We have a number of ‘firsts’ in our history,” said Joel E. Pagán, associate director of bands and director of the Goin’ Band from Raiderland. “We were the first college band to travel with the team. We were the first to use stereophonic sound in the 1950s. But there’s nothing that compares to the magnitude of what we’re about to do.

“I’m humbled and honored that we get to be ambassadors for Texas Tech in doing this. We’ll be waving the banner high and proud.”

