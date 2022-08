LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection.

Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it is advised that motorists avoid the area if they can.

