Warming Trend through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none through at least the beginning of the weekend.

Another calm and quiet morning on the South Plains. As far as our weather, anyway.

This afternoon, too, will be rather mild. A little less cloud cover translates into a little more sunshine.

Temperatures will peak just a tad above yesterday, which brings highs to about five degrees below average for late August. Winds will remain light. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak just a tad above yesterday, which brings highs to about five degrees below average for late August. Winds will remain light.

Temperatures will continue to edge up each day, peaking Sunday in the low 90s.

Rain chances remain very slim today through Saturday afternoon. A stray shower or two may pop up each afternoon, but rain remains unlikely at your location.

Rain chances begin increasing late Saturday. Spotty storms may return late Saturday, with a slight storm chance Sunday.

The more likely time for storms and rain is early next week. Conditions are expected to change so that scattered storms become likely. Some may produce locally heavy rainfall.

