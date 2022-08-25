Local Listings
Warming Trend through the weekend

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none through at least the beginning of the weekend.

Another calm and quiet morning on the South Plains. As far as our weather, anyway.

This afternoon, too, will be rather mild. A little less cloud cover translates into a little more sunshine.

Temperatures will peak just a tad above yesterday, which brings highs to about five degrees below average for late August. Winds will remain light.

Temperatures will continue to edge up each day, peaking Sunday in the low 90s.

Rain chances remain very slim today through Saturday afternoon. A stray shower or two may pop up each afternoon, but rain remains unlikely at your location.

Rain chances begin increasing late Saturday. Spotty storms may return late Saturday, with a slight storm chance Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none through at least the beginning of the weekend.(KCBD First Alert)

The more likely time for storms and rain is early next week. Conditions are expected to change so that scattered storms become likely. Some may produce locally heavy rainfall.

Download our free KCBD Weather App from your app/game store for our latest forecast. It’s also available here on our Weather Page. Both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers, here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country, with our Interactive Radar. Turn on notifications to send severe weather warnings, advisories, and watches immediately to your phone.

