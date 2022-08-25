Local Listings
Water company in Hale Co. fined after failure to notify residents of lead contamination

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Loma Alta Water Supply Corporation has been fined by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The TCEQ says it failed to notify residents it serves in Hale County of lead contamination.

The company paid $635, but the total fine was more than $3,800.

The executive director of TCEQ recommended a conditional deferral for nearly $3,200 due to naturally occurring contaminants.

The TCEQ also ordered that consumers be notified within 30 days.

