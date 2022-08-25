WL Plastics, True North Steel bringing new jobs to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced that WL Plastics and TrueNorth Steel will be expanding, bringing 133 new jobs and over $41,600,000 of investments into the community.

Alliance CEO John Osborne says that the West Texas workforce had a lot to do with the company’s decision.

“They said it is one of the deciding factors was the fact that we have such good quality workforce, they show up and they want to work and they bring great ideas to the marketplace,” Osborne said.

TrueNorth Steel is a nationwide industry leader. If you have walked the stairs at Buddy Holly Hall, you are walking on steel that has been manufactured by TrueNorth.

Zeb Baird, Director of Site Operations for TrueNorth, says the growth in Lubbock reflects the strength of manufacturing in our community.

“Here at TrueNorth Steel we are investing in, not only equipment and facilities, we are investing in the people of Lubbock and West Texas,” Baird said.

WL Plastics is the largest North American manufacturer of polyethylene pipes; many of Lubbock’s water pipes have been manufactured by WL Plastics. Erik Balthrop, Head of Finance and Procurement for WL Plastics, says that Lubbock has been a great location for their first facility and expanding in Lubbock was an easy decision.

“We just wanted to really reiterate the fact that we are glad to be here. The workforce has proven to be exceptional here in Lubbock and that, in our business, is key,” Balthrop said.

Osborne believes this expansion shows that Lubbock is a pro-business city and continues to be a reliable location for business growth.

LEDA says the companies are in the early stages of growth but they are looking forward to expanding and adding new jobs in the near future.

