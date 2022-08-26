British delegation to visit Lubbock on trip around Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - A British delegation, including Consul General Richard Hyde, will embark on a road trip around Texas beginning on Sept 6. Their visit to Lubbock will fall on Sept 12.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated earlier this year and the team aims to honor her 75th year on the throne. The delegation will be participating in the Queen’s Green Canopy, a global sustainability initiative to plant trees. Hyde will be planting a tree in each location.

Hyde and senior staff from the British Consulate located in Houston will be traveling in a Union Jack-draped Jaguar.

They will travel across Texas, with stops in some neighboring states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The route will cover about 2,500 miles, nearly three times the length of the United Kingdom.

Along with tree planting ceremonies, the team will also host town hall-style ‘pop-up consulates’ to meet with local businesses, civic and political leaders and other interested groups. The meetings will highlight the close economic links that the UK has with the state of Texas. The group will also be celebrating some Great British food and beverages.

The British delegation will be promoting investment opportunities between Texas and the UK, with exports from Texas to the UK amounting to over $10 billion in 2018, with a combination of events helping to support a range of UK interests across business, trade, defense, and education, among others.

The trip comes after 180 years of partnership between the UK and Texas, when the UK Government first appointed a representative to the state. This tour is a chance to mark the UK’s commitment to long relationships, mutual prosperity and extensive security cooperation with long-standing and close allies.

“The aim of this tour is to focus on cities outside the ‘Texas Triangle’ (Houston, Dallas, Austin/San Antonio). This will enable us to engage with a wide range of politically influential and economically important communities and groups,” Consul General Richard Hyde said in a release. “Whilst honoring Her Majesty’s 75th year on the throne and enhancing the environment with tree plantings, we also hope to demonstrate that the UK is a modern and dynamic partner of Texas, a leading center of culture, music and sport and a world-class center of innovation and science.”

The delegation will also visit the following cities:

Nacogdoches on Sept 6

Kilgore on Sept 6

Shreveport, LA, on Sept 7

Texarkana, AR, on Sept 7

Amarillo on Sept 9

Lubbock on Sept 12

Waco on Sept 13

