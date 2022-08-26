Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue father, son from sinking boat

A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks and ended up in the water. (WCVB, BOSTON PD, CNN)
By Emily Maher
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WVCB) - A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks.

Their rescue was caught on camera by the Boston police harbor unit that saved them.

In the video, the two men are seen struggling to stay above water and clinging to a blue cooler.

“As we approached, we saw just a tip of a submerged vessel,” Officer Garrett Boyle said.

The unit got a call around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday of a boat sinking.

“Once we saw the boat first, I think we both knew right then, that yeah there were two people somewhere here,” Officer Stephen Merrick said.

Merrick and Boyle quickly spotted the two men.

“You could see the fear in their face, they were cold,” Merrick said. “They looked very tired and weak.”

Merrick was behind the wheel as Boyle leaned over the bow, grabbing the 76-year-old father who was wearing an orange life jacket and hoisting him out of the water.

Boyle quickly begins helping the son who is clinging to the police boat.

The men were lobster fishing when they say a tangled trap wire killed their engines, causing their boat to crash into rocks.

“It punctured the hull and they began to take on water pretty quickly inside,” Boyle said.

The officers checked out both men on board while they were heading back to shore where EMS was waiting.

Both men are reported to be doing OK.

Copyright 2022 WVCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street...
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
Morris was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one...
Woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating, police say
Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland...
Levelland ISD school bus involved in crash in Terry County, minor injuries reported
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter...
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’