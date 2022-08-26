Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels

Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels(Lubbock Meals on Wheels)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs.

Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged to be drop-off locations and hold their own food drives to support this project. Feed Seniors Now™ helps local seniors and raises awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent. Click one of the links below to help Feed Seniors Now!

For more information, call Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX at (806) 687-7800.

Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels(Lubbock Meals on Wheels)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street...
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College to host building dedication
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter...
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LifeGift 2nd Chance Run honors organ donors
LifeGift 2nd Chance Run honors organ donors