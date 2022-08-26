LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs.

Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged to be drop-off locations and hold their own food drives to support this project. Feed Seniors Now™ helps local seniors and raises awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent. Click one of the links below to help Feed Seniors Now!

For more information, call Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX at (806) 687-7800.

Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels (Lubbock Meals on Wheels)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.