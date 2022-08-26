Friday morning top stories: 2 motorcyclist seriously injured in separate crashes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Motorcyclists injured in separate accidents
- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash last night near the South Loop and University
- Another motorcyclist was seriously injured in a separate accident near East 19th and MLK
- More: 1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road; Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Gas leak in Plainview forces evacuations
- A gas leak forced the evacuation of about 100 homes near Wayland Baptist University in Plainview
- Authorities say a contractor hit a gas line and that the leak has since been repaired
- Read more here: Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Texas Tech Centennial announcement celebration
- It was announced during a Centennial kick-off celebration that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform during next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Tech was one of just ten marching band selected to take part in the parade
- Details here: Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
