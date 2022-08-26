Friday morning top stories: 2 motorcyclist seriously injured in separate crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclists injured in separate accidents

Gas leak in Plainview forces evacuations

A gas leak forced the evacuation of about 100 homes near Wayland Baptist University in Plainview

Authorities say a contractor hit a gas line and that the leak has since been repaired

Read more here: Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations

Texas Tech Centennial announcement celebration

It was announced during a Centennial kick-off celebration that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform during next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tech was one of just ten marching band selected to take part in the parade

Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® Details here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.