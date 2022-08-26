Hotter, then wetter, potentially

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will get just a little hotter over the next several afternoons. On the other hand, rain chances will gradually improve over the next several days.

Somewhat hot and humid this afternoon. Partly cloudy, light wind, highs edging up to near average (for late August). (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will edge up to near average this afternoon. We can expect it to be partly cloudy, somewhat hot, and somewhat humid. Winds, however, will remain light.

While measurable rainfall is unlikely, a few stray showers again are possible this afternoon. Any activity will be quite limited in intensity, coverage, and duration.

Hot and humid afternoons through Sunday lead to an increasing chance of rain. Some rain may be heavy. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak near average, plus or minus a degree or two, this weekend.

Rain chances begin increasing late tomorrow. Spotty storms, favoring the northwestern viewing area, are possible late Saturday. Widely scattered storms are anticipated late Sunday.

The chance of rain remains slim today, but increases this weekend. The greatest rain chance is early next week. (KCBD First Alert)

The best rain opportunity is early next week. Some may produce locally heavy rainfall.

