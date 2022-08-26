KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old lab pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months.

He is a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you he is very loyal. He does good with other dogs and loves to sunbathe. David up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.