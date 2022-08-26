Local Listings
Levelland ISD school bus involved in crash in Terry County, minor injuries reported

Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland...
Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus.(Brownfield News)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus.

Just after 6:00 a.m., the school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the intersection. The truck driver, bus driver and an assistant on the bus were taken to Brownfield Hospital for minor injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for the next several hours while first repsonders work to clear the scene.

