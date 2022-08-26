Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout

Southwest Lubbock SWAT callout
Southwest Lubbock SWAT callout(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT Callout in Southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th, following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside the house, 30-year-old Ryan Kohls, had a protective order against him, and was not allowed to be at the property.

Due to the circumstances of the situation regarding the violation of the protective order, along with Kohls being armed with a  knife, a SWAT callout was initiated at 3:05 p.m., with LPD SWAT and Negotiators responding to the scene.

Kohls was taken into custody just after 4:00 p.m. without incident and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he will be charged with violation of a protective order.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street...
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland...
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Youth Sports Day
Texas Tech to host Youth Sports Day during first home game
Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland...
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash