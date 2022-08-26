Lubbock ranked #8 travel destinations for Fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Labor Day approaches and marks the transition out of summer, Airbnb shared its top trending US cities for travelers, based on most nights booked, and Lubbock ranked #8 in travel destinations this fall. As college football season kicks off, Lubbock Airbnb Hosts are preparing to welcome fans back for big events, like Texas Tech Football.

Airbnb Host, Lashell Beadle, has high hopes for a winning season as Texas Tech Football returns.

“The next few months are predicted to be really high just because of things like football and basketball, and Texas Tech starting back up with school,” Beadle says. “And so we’re hoping that we’ll stay pretty booked the next few months as well.”

She has been an Airbnb Host for almost two years.

“Whenever we started on Airbnb, we thought Texas Tech would bring the majority of guests in,” Beadle said. “But we’ve been really surprised, we’ve gotten people traveling through for really any reason, a lot of people will come through and they’ll just stay one night traveling to like Colorado, or if they’re driving down to Austin they are kind of in those areas just to break up their trip. And then the hospitals actually bring in quite a few people also.”

Along with medical professionals, many students from all over the world stay in Beadle’s Airbnb too.

“But then we also get a lot of students, right now we’re hosting a student from Africa that’s actually coming in to study for a graduate program,” Beadle said, “So we really get a little bit of everything, which is awesome.”

For the past couple of months, Beadle’s two Airbnb homes have been booked almost every night.

“So our occupancy rate for both of our listings is anywhere from 80% to 100%. So we’re booked at least 20 days out of the month, usually more the last few months, we’ve been booked almost every day of the month, which has been awesome,” Beadle said.

Beadle said she and her husband are excited to host Lubbock travelers this fall.

“We’ve had a lot of fun hosting on Airbnb and meeting people from all over the state, country, and even the world,” Beadle said. “So yeah, we’re really happy to be Airbnb hosts. And hopefully, we’ll have some good bookings in the next few months coming up.”

Haven Thorn is the Communications Manager for North America Airbnb, he said top trending cities are based on how many nights are booked.

“We looked at all the different destinations across the US. And Lubbock ranked top 10 For most nights booked for all guests that are traveling domestically this fall,” Thorn said, “So not necessarily extended stay trips, but you know, large amounts of people coming into Lubbock because of you know the return of big events and they want to see their favorite college football team again this fall.”

While many are visiting for Texas Tech Football, they’re also providing opportunities for local businesses.

“The economic opportunity to earn is pretty significant for local hosts and local small businesses during these highly trafficked exciting football games, but people are just super excited to visit their favorite cities across the US, including Lubbock,” Thorn said.

There is still a demand for Lubbock Airbnb Hosts this Fall. For information about hosting tips and requirements visit the Airbnb website here.

