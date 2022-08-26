Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter and the symphony! A Texas Tribute is a collaborative experience between symphonies all over Texas and Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. These two Texas icons began working with The Dallas Winds and composer David Lovrien to bring this tour to Texans, including patrons of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. We are excited to have Bob and Kelli Phillips in Lubbock on Thursday, September 8th, at 7:30 at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Works will include:

Key/Smith | The Star-Spangled Banner

McCoy/Lovrien | Texas Country Reporter Theme

Lori Wick | Yellow Rose of Texas

Marsh/Lovrien | Texas, Our Texas

John Williams| The Cowboys: Overture

Aaron Copland | Hoedown from Rodeo

Don Swander | Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jeff Tyzik| Great Westerns Suite

Paxton/Lovrien | The Hill Country Theme

Bob and Kelli Phillips host Texas Country Reporter, now in its 50th year on TV. The show explores people from all walks of life who embody Texan values and culture. Viewers have long been inspired to travel in Bob & Kelli’s footsteps as they meet artists, chefs, historians, and everyday heroes, making their community a better place. Texas Country Reporter has been on the air longer than any other independently produced TV show in American history.

Throughout the concert, Bob and Kelli will narrate stories of Texas history, culture, and tales from their half-century of travels. The performance will be told over seven movements, beginning with the Texas Revolution and the Texas Constitution, the highlights of the Texas experience, and conclude with a reading of the poem “God Save Texas” by Marcia Ball & Lawrence Wright.

Tickets start at $18. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region. It comprises professional, talented musicians

from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

