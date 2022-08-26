Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street...
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland...
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about his career, COVID-19, and the threat of a Republican investigation against him.
Lubbock Airbnb Host, Lashell Beadle's dining room wall
Lubbock ranked #8 travel destinations for Fall
Southwest Lubbock SWAT callout
UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout
Officers in Memphis say they intercepted an ancient Egyptian artifact that was being shipped...
US agents seize antique Egyptian artifact that could potentially be 3,000 years old