Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infrigements, the company...
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infrigements, the company announced Friday.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infrigements, the company announced Friday.

The biotechnology company said Pfizer and BioNTech wrongly used Moderna’s mRNA technology in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna said it believes Pfizer and BioNTech copied two key features of Moderna’s patented technologies which are necessary for the success of mRNA vaccines.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a news release.”This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.

Moderna said it believes it should be fairly compensated for Pfizer’s “unlawful” use of their technology, but it is not seeking the vaccine’s removal from the market, nor is it seeking damages related to Pfizer’s sales to low- or middle-income countries. The company is also not seeking damages for Pfizer’s sales where the U.S. government would be responsible for any damages.

Pfizer has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street...
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Jim Dulin, who retired as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, has passed away.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet David
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet David
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: 2 motorcyclist seriously injured in separate crashes
An 18-year-old was struck at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Monday.
Student struck by lightning on first day of college
Public input is wanted to help better some neighborhood schools around the Lubbock area.
Input still needed for Texas Tech College of Education neighborhood survey