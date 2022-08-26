New Deal Fire Chief and Assistant Chief Retire After 40 Years Of Service Together

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Randy Teeter and Gary Ford have been fighting fires together for nearly 40 years. The pair built the New Deal fire station from the ground up, working on weekends and between calls. That station has been home to many firefighters over the years. Randy Ford says it’s bittersweet leaving something they have put so much work into, but it’s time to pass the torch.

Randy Teeter says, “As old firefighters it is our responsibility to teach young firefighters to be old firefighters.”

The two firefighters have become faithful public servants over the years. After announcing their retirement on social media, they received an outpouring of love from the community they have so selflessly served over the years.

Randy Teeter says, “I never dreamed of that, I never thought about it that way, I never even looked at it that way. I just looked at it as I made a lot of good friends over the years, and we did make a lot of good friends over the years.”

Teeter and Ford say they never did any of it for attention or praise, they did it because they had a passion for the community and a desire to protect and serve others.

Gary Ford says, “The satisfaction that we got that we know we made a difference in somebody’s life. We saved them in a car wreck or we saved their home.”

Ford began volunteering at the New Deal fire department in 1987 shortly after moving to the area. That’s where he met Teeter, and the two hit it off immediately becoming close friends. Their decision to retire did not come easy. Ultimately, the pair decided that they were a package deal and would stick together even through retirement.

Randy Teeter says, “But we always said when one goes the other goes and that’s what happened.”

Teeter and Ford say that they still have the desire to serve the community, and have offered their help to the New Deal fire department.

Randy Teeter says, “Our passion will always be here, we have put a lot of work into this thing.”

After years of service to our community, the pair tells us that they are looking forward to spending holidays with their families without the worry of a pager sending them to a fire.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.