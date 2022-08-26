Local Listings
Potential storms and rain this weekend to early next week

Weekend forecast, Friday, Aug. 26
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will be summer-like with a mixture of clouds, sun, and temps around the 90-degree mark. During late August the normal afternoon high is 91 degrees.

There is also a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days with slightly better coverage on Sunday. The Texas panhandle could experience a few storms with the potential for 1-inch size hail and winds over 55 mph on Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will continue to increase by Monday and remain in the forecast through early Wednesday.

A frontal boundary could be the key to increased rain potential on Monday and Tuesday as it sags into the South Plains. This front is also the reason that afternoon temperatures will fall back to the mid-80s early next week and likely remain in the 80s through the week.

