Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt signs 8-year extension

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season.

“I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.

“I am so fortunate to work with such a great group of coaches, staff and especially our talented student-athletes. Diane and I are so proud to call Lubbock our home and excited that both of our sons, Drew and Brooks, are Red Raiders.”

Since arriving at Texas Tech as the 13th athletic director in 2011, Hocutt has guided the athletic program through some of its most successful seasons and helped raise millions of dollars toward student success and facility enhancement through The Campaign for Fearless Champions, including the Sports Performance Center, the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center and the recently announced Jones AT&T Stadium south side renovation project.

During his time at Texas Tech, Hocutt also has served a three-year stint on the College Football Playoff committee, including two years as chairman. Under his guidance, Texas Tech has won 14 Big 12 Conference titles. He was recognized in 2018 as the Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

“Kirby remains one of the most respected athletic directors in the country,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “I value our personal and working relationship, and we are fortunate he will continue to lead our athletic programs as Texas Tech embarks on its next century.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.