Texas Tech to host Youth Sports Day during first home game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics will be hosting a Youth Sports Day during Texas Tech’s first home football game against Murray State.

The first game will start at 7 p.m. on Sept 3. Tickets will be $10.

Young athletes who participate in Youth Sports Day will receive:

A Texas Tech Youth Sports Day water bottle

A pre-game photo opportunity on the field at 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the team or league that purchases the most tickets will be recognized on the video board at Jones AT&T Stadium during the game.

Discounted tickets will be available for players, coaches, parents and family members, according to a release.

Tickets can be purchase here.

Any questions or discussions on how to sit your entire league or team together can be directed to Joshua Vinson with the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at (806) 834-0624 or via email at joshua.vinson@ttu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.