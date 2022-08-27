Local Listings
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical...
One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries.

It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

