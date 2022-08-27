END ZONE scores for Friday, August 26
END ZONE: Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!
Farwell 27 New Deal 21
Seagraves 30 Lockney 0
Childress 16 Abernathy 14
West Texas 21 Hale Center 6
Littlefield 28 Muleshoe 7
Denver City 21 Borger 20
Boys Ranch 22 Ropes 12
Lubbock High 41 El Paso Socorro 8
Plainview 42 Levelland 3
River Road 15 Roosevelt 12
Lake View 44 Lamesa 28
Olton 49 Sudan 0
Lubbock Christian 52 Kermit 20
Odessa 42 Monterey 39
Plains 33 Tahoka 21
Albany 19 Trinity Christian 15
Garden City 32 Valley 26
Nazareth 63 Whiteface 20
Kress 61 Hart 14
Meadow 46 Baird 0
Loop 42 Christ The King 16
Northside 58 Patton Springs 6
Spur 64 O’Donnell 18
Anton 48 Lazbuddie 0
Amherst 32 Grady 6
Idalou 38 Sweetwater 20
Smyer 47 Crosbyton 26
Shallowater 47 Monahans 27
Floydada 34 Ralls 6
Haskell 27 New Home 7
Snyder 28 Slaton 14
Brownfield 45 Post 12
Memphis 20 Dimmitt 8
Tulia 41 Highland Park 21
Vega 54 Bovina 20
Whitharral 72 SpringLake-Earth 32
Dawson 32 Olfen 13
Hermleigh 71 Sands 39
Southland 69 Cotton Center 26
May 58 Jayton 12
Seminole 46 Lovington 6
Estacado vs. Greenwood (Saturday, Aug. 27)
Klondike vs. Crowell (Saturday, Aug. 27)
Lubbock Titans vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday, Aug. 27)
