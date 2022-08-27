Local Listings
END ZONE scores for Friday, August 26

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
END ZONE: Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

Farwell 27 New Deal 21

Seagraves 30 Lockney 0

Childress 16 Abernathy 14

West Texas 21 Hale Center 6

Littlefield 28 Muleshoe 7

Denver City 21 Borger 20

Boys Ranch 22 Ropes 12

Lubbock High 41 El Paso Socorro 8

Plainview 42 Levelland 3

River Road 15 Roosevelt 12

Lake View 44 Lamesa 28

Olton 49 Sudan 0

Lubbock Christian 52 Kermit 20

Odessa 42 Monterey 39

Plains 33 Tahoka 21

Albany 19 Trinity Christian 15

Garden City 32 Valley 26

Nazareth 63 Whiteface 20

Kress 61 Hart 14

Meadow 46 Baird 0

Loop 42 Christ The King 16

Northside 58 Patton Springs 6

Spur 64 O’Donnell 18

Anton 48 Lazbuddie 0

Amherst 32 Grady 6

Idalou 38 Sweetwater 20

Smyer 47 Crosbyton 26

Shallowater 47 Monahans 27

Floydada 34 Ralls 6

Haskell 27 New Home 7

Snyder 28 Slaton 14

Brownfield 45 Post 12

Memphis 20 Dimmitt 8

Tulia 41 Highland Park 21

Vega 54 Bovina 20

Whitharral 72 SpringLake-Earth 32

Dawson 32 Olfen 13

Hermleigh 71 Sands 39

Southland 69 Cotton Center 26

May 58 Jayton 12

Seminole 46 Lovington 6

Estacado vs. Greenwood (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Klondike vs. Crowell (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Lubbock Titans vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday, Aug. 27)

