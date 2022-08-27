Expo to showcase black-owned businesses in Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many black business owners are gathering to showcase their work at the Black Business Expo to celebrate National Black Business Month.

The Black Business Expo will start at noon and last until 4 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Ave. The public is encouraged to attend to check out the many participating businesses. The public can enter the expo for free.

The event serves to highlight many of the businesses and vendors in West Texas owned and operated by African Americans, according to the event’s website. In addition, the aim of the expo is to provide unity among black business owners and to inspire future entrepreneurs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask experienced business owners questions. The website also stated a well-established business person would host a presentation.

With the coined slogan “Investing in ‘US,’” many business owners can use the expo to network with other businesses and vendors. Collaboration among the community is one of the key goals, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.