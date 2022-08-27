Multiple die in Fisher Co. crash, one seriously injured being treated at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple people died in a crash in Fisher County early Saturday morning.

One person was airlifted to UMC to treat serious injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Aug 27 about eight miles west of Roby on US 180 at milepost 381.

US 180 is currently blocked until the investigation in the crash is concluded.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.