Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m.

Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.

The driver exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. 37-year-old Rocky Rivera was taken into custody and charged with a parole violation and evading arrest.

