Rain chances increase this weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend along with an increase potential in rain activity.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

A mostly clear start to the weekend, apart from a few showers moving into the northwest portion of the South Plains. Rain activity will be limited for the most part to this afternoon, as showers/thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico and make their way east into the KCBD viewing area. Not everyone will see rain but some isolated heavy rain is possible. Shower activity will quickly dissipate after sunset with dry conditions overnight. A very similar set-up for Sunday with spotty to scattered showers/thunderstorms again in the afternoon.

Today's highs
Today's highs(KCBD)

Temperature-wise, a bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Plenty of sunshine to begin the day but a bit of cloud cover in the afternoon with breezy winds from the south/southeast around 10-15 mph. Sunday will be a bit warmer with a high of 94 in Lubbock, mostly sunny skies and breezy winds.

Heavier, more widespread showers and thunderstorms expected Monday-Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. Right now, guidance is in a bit of disagreement on when exactly the front will push through. If it stalls a bit to the north, rain chances will be a bit lower on Monday, higher Tuesday. Regardless, rain chances remain in the forecast through the next 7 days.

Along with better rain chances for the workweek, we will also we cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s by the end of the week and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

