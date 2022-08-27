Southbound Hwy 62/82 still closed, detoured after early morning bus crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on the southbound US 62/82 highway at FM 211 near Meadow is still closed and detoured due to the crash involving a truck and a school bus earlier this morning, according to an alert posted on the TxDOTLubbock Twitter account.

The northbound side is confined to one lane with stop-and-go conditions. It’s anticipated that it will take another six hours for crews to finish cleaning up the scene of the crash.

Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the intersection. The truck driver, bus driver, and an assistant on the bus were taken to Brownfield Hospital for minor injuries.

You can read KCBD’s earlier article about the incident here.

