Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Southbound Hwy 62/82 still closed, detoured after early morning bus crash

TxDOT crews are still cleaning up the site of a crash between a school bus and a truck
TxDOT crews are still cleaning up the site of a crash between a school bus and a truck(TxDOT)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on the southbound US 62/82 highway at FM 211 near Meadow is still closed and detoured due to the crash involving a truck and a school bus earlier this morning, according to an alert posted on the TxDOTLubbock Twitter account.

The northbound side is confined to one lane with stop-and-go conditions. It’s anticipated that it will take another six hours for crews to finish cleaning up the scene of the crash.

Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the intersection. The truck driver, bus driver, and an assistant on the bus were taken to Brownfield Hospital for minor injuries.

You can read KCBD’s earlier article about the incident here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Lubbock SWAT callout
UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout
Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland...
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street...
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road

Latest News

Crash involving truck and motorcycle on Idalou Road
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and truck at 19th and Idalou Road
Vehicle crash on S Loop and Indiana
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
Crash at 50th and Slide Rd
Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash