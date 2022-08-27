Sunday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County.

The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the intersection

DPS stated no children were in the bus at the time of the crash

DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash

One person has been taken into custody after bringing a firearm into Permian High School in Odessa.

A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm

There are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time

Person detained after attempting to bring firearm into Permian High School

One person has been detained after Lubbock law enforcement initiated a SWAT Callout.

Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street following reports of a domestic disturbance

30-year-old Ryan Kohls was arrested during the incident

UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout

