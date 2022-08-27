Sunday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,
The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County.
- The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the intersection
- DPS stated no children were in the bus at the time of the crash
- Details here: DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
One person has been taken into custody after bringing a firearm into Permian High School in Odessa.
- A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm
- There are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time
- More here: Person detained after attempting to bring firearm into Permian High School
One person has been detained after Lubbock law enforcement initiated a SWAT Callout.
- Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street following reports of a domestic disturbance
- 30-year-old Ryan Kohls was arrested during the incident
- The story continues: UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.