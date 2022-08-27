Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County.

One person has been taken into custody after bringing a firearm into Permian High School in Odessa.

One person has been detained after Lubbock law enforcement initiated a SWAT Callout.

