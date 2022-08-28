Former Red Raider, Dolphins VP Jason Jenkins dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President and a Texas Tech graduate, died on Saturday, just hours before the Dolphins played the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins was 47 years old.

Tom Garfinkel, the Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO, issued a statement Saturday evening:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communication and Community Affairs, has passed away. Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

Jenkins was originally from Houston, according to the Dolphins’ website. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1997 with his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. After graduating, he worked in several positions in the Texas Tech Athletics department before moving on to the associate athletics director at Texas Southern University. In 2017, he was selected as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner and he was the commencement speaker for the Texas Tech graduating class in 2018.

He joined the Dolphins in 2009 and was named the SVP of Communications and Community Affairs in 2015. He managed the media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts for the team, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. He has also been selected by the NFL to coordinate public relations for the Pro Bowl game seven different times.

In addition, the Houston-native was also a board member on several South Florida community organizations, including:

Ant-Defamation League Florida

Breakthrough Miami

Dolphins Challenge Cancer

Pro Sports Assembly

Urban League of Broward County

Women of Tomorrow

YWCA Miami

Stephen M. Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, also issued a statement:

“I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a apart of the Dolphins Family.”

