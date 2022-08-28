Former Red Raider qualifies for 2022 Presidents Cup Roster

WILMINGTON, Delaware (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech men’s golf will be well represented on one of the world’s biggest stages, as former Red Raider Mito Pereira has qualified for the 12-man roster of Team International at next month’s 2022 Presidents Cup (Sept. 19-25) hosted by Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This year’s event will be the 14th all-time Presidents Cup and will feature rosters comprised of the best players from the United States and the World (excluding Europe).

Team World will be captained by South Africa native Trevor Immelman and includes World No. 2 Cameron Smith, 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama and former World No. 1 Adam Scott.

In his first year on the PGA Tour, Pereira is having a breakout year. The 27-year-old enjoyed the 54-hole lead and led heading into the 72nd and final hole at the 2022 PGA Championship back in May. The golfer also made the field at the 2022 US Open and the 2022 Players Championships.

Ranked as high as number five in the Amateur World Rankings during his one season in the Red and Black, Pereira earned his promotion onto the PGA Tour ahead of the 2022 season after winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21.

Pereira is no stranger to international competition, as the former Red Raider competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics last summer. Pereira finished the four rounds of stroke play at -15 and advanced to the bronze medal playoff where he fell on the third hole.

Fans can watch all four days of Presidents Cup action on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. The United States holds an 11-1-1 all-time mark in the previous 13 iterations.

