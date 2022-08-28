Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes.

The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty

The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge, started giving grants two years ago

Multiple people died in a crash in Fisher County near Roby.

Another was seriously injured and transferred to UMC to treat their injuries

The cause of the crash is not yet known

One person was moderately injured due to an explosion in central Lubbock.

The call first came in as a “shots fired” call

The cause of the explosion or what object was involved is not yet known

