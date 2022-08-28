Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,
Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes.
- The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty
- The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge, started giving grants two years ago
- The story continues: Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant
Multiple people died in a crash in Fisher County near Roby.
- Another was seriously injured and transferred to UMC to treat their injuries
- The cause of the crash is not yet known
- More details here: Multiple die in Fisher Co. crash, one seriously injured being treated at UMC
One person was moderately injured due to an explosion in central Lubbock.
- The call first came in as a “shots fired” call
- The cause of the explosion or what object was involved is not yet known
- More here: 1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
