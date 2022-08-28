Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes.

  • The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty
  • The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge, started giving grants two years ago
  • The story continues: Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant

Multiple people died in a crash in Fisher County near Roby.

One person was moderately injured due to an explosion in central Lubbock.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

