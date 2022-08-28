United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
31st Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic helps 27 non-profit organizations
Provided by The United Family
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29.
Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the 27 groups in a recognition event. Since its inception in the early nineties, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5,500,000 for non-profit organizations across Texas and New Mexico.
Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a cornerstone of charitable giving through the generosity of our vendor partners. He said this tournament remains so special because the funds raised have the ability to touch communities across our trade area in Texas and New Mexico.
“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be an iconic event for our company and its mission of making a positive impact,” Hopper said. “The United Way and partner organizations do a fantastic job of helping those in need across our communities. We know these funds will have a huge impact on the thousands of families they serve.”
Named in honor of Jacky Pierce, longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, the tournament remains a place for not only charitable giving, but for fellowship and community.
“At the end of the day, this tournament would not be the same without the incredible relationships with our vender partners,” Hopper said. “It not only supports an awesome cause, but also allows relationships to grow with like-minded companies focused on helping their communities. That’s why this means so much to us.”
The first round of the 31st iteration of the JPCC tournament will be played on the morning of Sunday, August 28 while the remaining four rounds will be played on Monday, August 30. More than 600 golfers will hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event.
Tournament beneficiaries include:
United Way Abilene
United Way Amarillo & Canyon
United Way Brownwood
United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County
United Way of Chaves County
United Way of the Concho Valley
Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way
United Way Metropolitan Dallas
Deaf Smith United Way
United Way Denton Co
Graham Area United Way
Hutchinson County United Way
United Way-Lea County
Lubbock Area United Way
United Way of Midland
United Way of Moore Co
United Way of Central New Mexico
United Way of Eastern New Mexico
United Way of Northern New Mexico
North Texas Area United Way
Ochiltree United Way
United Way of Odessa
Pampa United Way
Plainview Area United Way
Scurry County United Way
United Way Tarrant Co
Thrive of Southern New Mexico
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.