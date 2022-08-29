Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say

Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was...
Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was taken into custody a short time later.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – An 81-year-old woman was beaten to death by a relative at an assisted living home in Kansas on Sunday, police said.

Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan said the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody again. He was released from jail the day of the beating.

Buchanan said officers received a call for a welfare check of the woman. When first responders arrived, they found that she was badly beaten.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Police said the 23-year-old suspect had just been released from jail Sunday morning.

Officers found him and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Buchanan said the man appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was given Narcan. He was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated and then transferred to the Butler County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Jason Jenkins
Former Red Raider, Dolphins VP Jason Jenkins dies
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

Latest News

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
LPD: Woman sitting in recliner dies two weeks after drive-by shooting
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears
The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up to celebrate the 86th Birthday of music legend and Lubbock...
Buddy Holly Center to celebrate 86th birthday of Buddy Holly
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
South Plains Electric Coop logo (Source: SPEC)
South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers