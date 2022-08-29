Local Listings
Buddy Holly Center to celebrate 86th birthday of Buddy Holly

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up to celebrate the 86th Birthday of music legend and Lubbock native, Buddy Holly.

The event will be hosted on Sept 7, starting at 10 a.m. when the Center opens.

The public is invited to the birthday celebration at the Buddy Holly Center at 1801 Crickets Ave. The center is offering free admission all day.

As a special feature, Buddy Holly’s nephew, Eddy Weir, will be performing with his band at the event.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Allison House will also be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can see screenings of the film “Buddy Holly: Listen to Me” throughout the day. Crafting activities will also be available for children.

The curator of the Buddy Holly Center will be offering a free guided tour at 2 p.m. In addition, cupcakes and lemonade will be served at 2:30 p.m. before Eddy Weir’s performance.

The performance from Eddy Weir and his band will start at 3 p.m. and last until 4:30 p.m.

