Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area.

Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot of parks. The City of Lubbock has close to 90 parks so we are always constantly going we call it a ‘hotshot crew’ we are constantly going out and picking up tree limbs and things of that nature.”

These hotshot crews are all around Lubbock working hard to clear the leftover debris from the storm. Although many areas of Lubbock were affected by the winds and rain, Clapp Park sustained the most damage. Lubbock Parks and Recs says the cleanup of the park could take a couple of days.

Wind gusts reached over 50 miles per hour Sunday night. This caused many trees to split and fall. One West Lubbock resident had an eventful evening when his tree fell. He says with the loud thunder and rain he did not know what was happening right outside.

“You know what I didn’t hear it fall the storm was going on and it was pretty fast, it didn’t last very long there was a lot of thunder and a little bit of hail I think, and I never really knew the tree was down until one of my neighbors stopped and let me know,” said Shannon Bryant.

Tree blown over by high winds (KCBD)

Bryant said his neighbors did not hesitate to jump to action and help clear the tree from the street.

”I looked out the window and six or eight people were out here getting ready to start cutting it up. People I have never met before just neighbors and one man who has a tree business. He saw it on Facebook that it was in the street and decided to come help,” Bryant said.

While we are expecting to see more storms this week, Lubbock Parks and Recs anticipates it will be busy with cleanup all week long.

