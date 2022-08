LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp.

Crash at University and MSF causes traffic (City of Lubbock)

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing.

Traffic back up on University (City of Lubbock)

