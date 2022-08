LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has begun evacuating homes in the 5500 block of 1st place due to a cut gas line.

Emergency crews have been going home to home in the area making sure residents get out safely. As of now, nine homes have been evacuated.

Atmos is on scene with LFR to repair the line.

This story is developing.

